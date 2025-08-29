Punjab floods: CM Mann asks DCs to intensify rescue measures

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked the deputy commissioners of flood-affected districts to further intensify the pace of relief and rescue measures, besides providing all necessary material to families stranded at inundated villages.

The chief minister conducted a tour of the flood-affected areas Beas, during which he was briefed by the local officials on the damage caused to the standing crops, houses, public installations and livestock due to floods, said an official release.

Describing the situation as unprecedented, he assured people of all possible assistance from his government, adding that the state government has already started relief and rescue work.

CM Mann said the state government is duty-bound to bail out the people in this hour of crisis and no stone will be left unturned for it. The DCs have been asked to ensure the relief and evacuation work in the flood-affected districts of Punjab is carried out on war-footing and no stone should be left unturned for it, he asserted.

He added that the DCs have been asked to mobilise all the resources at their disposal to evacuate the people in marooned areas and immediately provide relief to them.

Mann said all the departments across districts have been asked to work in unison to ensure that people get maximum relief in this hour of crisis.

The chief minister said all the DCs have been asked to ensure supply of food, drinking water, shelter and medicines to all the affected people, besides asking the Animal Husbandry Department to provide the necessary fodder and medicines for the livestock in the affected areas on priority.

Funds have already been issued to the flood-affected districts for relief, said Mann, adding that more money will be allocated whenever and wherever required.

Reiterating his resolve to extend all possible assistance to the families to combat the situation arising out of massive floods in the state, Mann said he is personally monitoring the situation to take stock of relief, rescue and evacuation operations.

He said massive efforts are being made to plug the breaches, besides ensuring the de-watering of waterlogged areas at the earliest.