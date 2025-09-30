Punjab floods: CM announces aid for desilting fields

Chandigarh: In a major relief to people affected by floods in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced to provide Rs 7,200 per acre for the desilting of sand from farm fields under the ‘Jisda Khet, Ohdi Ret’ scheme.

Under the scheme, the farmers have been allowed to remove sand and silt accumulated due to floods in their fields and sell them if they desire, Mann said.

Winding up the discussion in the House on the concluding day of the two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly, the Chief Minister said a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for 75 to 100 per cent damage of crops due to the recent floods will be given. He said Rs 10,000 per acre will be given for 33 to 75 per cent of crop damage, and 26 to 33 per cent of crop damage.

He also said that a compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh will be given for complete damage to houses. Mann said a special ‘girdawari’ for assessment of losses is underway and added that flood-hit families will start getting compensation before the Diwali festival.

A sum of Rs 47,500 per hectare will be given to farmers whose farmland was washed away by rivers. He slammed the Centre for allegedly not giving him time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making representation of the disaster. He also took a swipe at the Centre, saying the PM gave time to meet the Punjab Governor. Mann, however, said he has been given time to meet Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The Chief Minister thanked those who rendered selfless social service during the floods, adding that workers of various political parties did a remarkable job in rehabilitation. Mann said that rations and other flood relief material were provided by volunteers from other states, which was really laudable.

He said that the state government will start the distribution of the compensation to the flood-affected people from October 15, before the festival of Diwali.