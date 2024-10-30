Punjab first state to provide free mechanical thrombectomy

Chandigarh: On the occasion of the World Stroke Day, Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday announced a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership in India aimed at combating the rising cases of stroke in the state by creating a streamlined stroke care pathway.

It is a collaboration between the Punjab government, Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, and India Medtronic Private Limited.

Singh emphasised that this partnership underscores the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that the people of Punjab have access to the highest quality of medical care. “The collaboration between the Government of Punjab, CMC Ludhiana, and Medtronic marks a significant milestone in healthcare innovation. With a clear focus on improving access to critical care, this initiative aims to reduce stroke-related deaths and disabilities, setting a new standard for stroke management in India.” he added.

Balbir informed that the partnership introduces a hub and spoke model for stroke care, designed to improve patient outcomes by providing rapid and coordinated care.

CMC Ludhiana, a leading medical institution and India’s first advanced stroke centre certified by the World Stroke Organization and NABH, will serve as the central hub for advanced stroke treatment, he said. He added that a network of government hospitals and medical colleges across the state will act as ‘spoke’ centres, entrusted to providing immediate care and stabilising stroke patients before referring them to the HUB for advanced interventions including mechanical thrombectomy.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Balbir Singh emphasized the importance of addressing the increasing incidence of stroke in the state. “Stroke has become a growing concern in Punjab, and we needed an innovative approach to tackle it. This partnership is a critical step in transforming stroke care

in the state.”