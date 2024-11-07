Punjab finance minister directs education dept to resolve staff’s issues at once

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday directed the Education Department to resolve the legitimate demands of Unaided Staff Front (aided school)

on priority.

This directive came during meetings chaired by him as chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee with various employee unions at his office here. In a subsequent meeting with the Daftri Karamchari Union, Cheema informed the union representatives that the Cabinet Sub-Committee had asked the Officers’ Committee to consider the issue of school office staff regularisation, similar to the regularisation of teachers in 2018 and 2022 and to submit a report

within a month.

He also directed the School Education Department to resolve the pay anomaly issue raised by these employees as soon as possible.