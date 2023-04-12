Punjab emerging as a hub of innovative ideas, start-ups: Aman Arora

To realise the dream of Chief Minister S Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab a hub of innovative ideas and startups, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora on Wednesday said that the talent ecosystem is being developed to hone the skills of youth from rural and remote areas.

He was addressing a jam-packed auditorium hall of Amity University, SAS Nagar (Mohali), where the grand finale of “What an Idea! Startup Challenge” was organised by the SAS Nagar district administration in association with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises.

Motivating the grand finale winners, Aman Arora said that it’s just a beginning and their out-of-the-box ideas can take them to heights of success in life as the sky is the limit. It’s just a platform to take off to achieve bigger goals, he added.

Director of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Deepti Uppal said that the main objective of this competition was to provide a platform to the local population and students to bring forward their innovative business ideas and encourage entrepreneurship.