Punjab edu institutions to reopen from today

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen from Monday onwards.

Bains added that if any university has already revised its examination schedule, those exams will proceed as per the revised schedule. Further, Deputy Commissioners in border districts have been authorised to decide whether to open or close schools, based on local circumstances. He also directed the educational institutions to strictly adhere to safety protocols and guidelines issued by the government.

Reaffirming the Punjab government's “unwavering commitment” to education and student welfare, the minister said that the reopening of educational institutions aims to ensure educational continuity and minimise disruptions, now that normalcy has returned.