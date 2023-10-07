‘Punjab does not have a drop of water to give to Haryana’

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab once again told the chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, that Punjab does not even have a drop of water to spare and give it to the other state on Friday.



Releasing a statement to the media, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) in Punjab are trying to create a rift among the farmers of the both states for their political benefits.

He added that these parties are misleading the people to take political advantage of the situation, but they won’t succeed in their malicious deeds.

Kang added that Punjab has always been gracious and giving as long as we had the resources to share.

But, now the situation has changed as Punjab itself is facing issues related to water.

He said that neither do we have extra water to give to Haryana nor the land to build the SYL canal and there is no point in building a canal when we don’t have water to give to Haryana or any other state.