Punjab DIPR organises ‘Guru Ka Langar’ to mark birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Information and Public Relations Department on Friday organised the second religious congregation and ‘Guru Ka Langar’ to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The event was held at Gurdwara Sahib, Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh.



The head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib Sector-11 Tarsem Singh recited Sukhmani Sahib and Hazuri Ragi Manjinder Singh of Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib performed Shabad Kirtan. Following the spiritual activities, the sangat partook langar, prepared by Gurdwara Sahib Shahpur Sector-38.

The religious event was attended by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister S Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh, OSD (Media)/Chief Minister Punjab Adil Azmi, MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, Secretary Information and Public Relations Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Director IPR S Bhupinder Singh, Additional Director (Admin) Sandeep Singh Garha, Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai and the staff of the Information and Public Relations Department and Punjab

Civil Secretariat.

A large number of members from the media fraternity, retired officials of DIPR and other staff from various departments and from Punjab Civil Secretariat-1 and 2, CISF and Punjab Vidhan Sabha participated in this event.