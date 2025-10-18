Punjab DIG arrested in bribery scam by CBI

MOHALI: In a big crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out extensive searches across Punjab and Chandigarh relating to a bribery probe against a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police.

The DIG, posted in the Ropar Range, was arrested after he is accused of demanding and accepting illegal gratification through an associate to close an FIR filed against a businessman and check harsh police action. Searches from the DIG’s residence in Chandigarh yielded Rs 7.5 crore in cash, 2.5 kg gold jewellery, 26 luxury watches—such as Rolex and Rado—and documents related to more than 50 real estate deals, locker keys, details of multiple bank accounts, and four weapons and 100 live cartridges.

Searches from the DIG’s Samrala farmhouse found 108 bottles of liquor, Rs 5.7 lakh cash, and 17 live cartridges. The alleged middleman’s house produced Rs 21 lakh in hard cash and various incriminating documents.

Both the DIG and his friend have been brought before the CBI Court at Chandigarh and were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as probes go on with a view to extracting the complete magnitude of the suspected corruption and malpractice.