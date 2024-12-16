Punjab DGP, Central govt representative, meet farmer leader Dallewal

Chandigarh: Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav accompanied by Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs Mayank Mishra on Sunday met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on fast-unto-death to press the Centre to accept the demands of farmers, and enquired about his health.

The 70-year-old Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We came to enquire about the health of Dallewal."

Government of India's representative Mayank Mishra was specially sent here, he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh and Patiala Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav were also present during the meeting at Khanauri border point.

Before reaching the protest site at the Khanauri border point, Yadav held a meeting with farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, Kaka Singh Kotda and other leaders.

DGP Yadav's meeting came two days after the Supreme Court directed the Centre and Punjab government representatives to immediately meet Dallewal.

The court had further asked to provide him with medical help and persuade him to break his indefinite fast, saying his life was precious.

Doctors have already recommended Dallewal's hospitalisation, saying because of the prolonged fast, he has turned weak. Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.