Punjab declares June 1 as holiday for LS poll voting

Chandigarh: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, announced that a special holiday has been declared in Punjab on June 1, 2024 to allow voters to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Additionally, dry days have been declared from 5 PM on May 30, 2024, to 7 PM on June 1, 2024, and on June 4, 2024, the day of election results. Sibin C further detailed that all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions in Punjab will observe a gazetted holiday on June 1, 2024. This holiday has also been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

