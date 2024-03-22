Punjab: Death toll in Sangrur spurious liquor case rises to 14, two more held

Chandigarh: The death toll due to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab’s Sangrur district has risen to 14 as six more people succumbed on Friday, officials said. Police

said they have arrested two more people. With this, a total of six people have been nabbed in connection with the case.

Earlier on Thursday, police had recovered ethanol and raw material used for making alcohol. Police had earlier suggested that the sale of spurious liquor could be part of an attempt to lure voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, five people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor and some were hospitalised. The next day, three more people succumbed during treatment at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital. On late Thursday night, two more people died while four others succumbed his morning, taking the total death in the incident to 14.