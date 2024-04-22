Punjab CS reviews wheat procurement arrangements, damaged crop

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Sunday held an emergency meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to take stock of the ongoing wheat procurement arrangements in the state and the damaged crop due to unseasonal weather.



In the meeting, the Chief Secretary ordered the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the crops brought by the farmers in the mandi are purchased immediately.

Along with this, the payment of the purchased crop is made within 48 hours should be ensured in the farmer’s account.

Verma ordered the Deputy Commissioners to hold daily meeting with the procurement agencies of their district to review the procurement taking place in every market of the district. Verma also ordered the DCs to visit the mandis personally.