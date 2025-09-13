Punjab: Cross-border smuggling syndicate busted

FAZILKA: In one of the largest operations against cross-border smuggling in recent history, the Border Security Force (BSF), in close liaison with the Special Security Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, has pre-empted a large attempt to smuggle arms and intercepted a massive consignment of weapons and ammunition along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Two arms smugglers have been apprehended in the operation.

The action was premised on carefully crafted intelligence inputs, which were translated into actionable intelligence by BSF and SSOC units. Based on the tip-off, a coordinated ambush was laid at Mahar Khiwa Mansa village in Fazilka late at night.

Security personnel kept vigil for many hours before noticing suspicious activity in the early morning hours.

On interception, the suspect was arrested, and a big sack was taken into custody from him. The sack had 27 pistols, 54 magazines, and 470 live rounds, which is one of the biggest seizures of pistols in Punjab in the recent past.

After vigorous interrogation, the smuggler under arrest disclosed the name of his accomplice, and another accused belonging to the same village was arrested quickly.

The two arrested people, who belong to Teja Rohella and Mahar Jamsher villages, respectively, are under SSOC Fazilka custody now for further questioning. The investigators are trying to unearth their larger nexus and possible cross-border connections with Pakistani handlers.

Authorities described the recovery as a “historic success” and said it demarcates the seamless synergy between BSF and SSOC in operating against organised smuggling networks.

They further said that the speed with which the action was taken not only frustrated the spread of weapons among anti-national forces but also prevented a threat to Punjab’s internal peace and security from materialising.

Punjab has seen repeated attempts from across the border by syndicates to smuggle arms and drugs into Indian territory.