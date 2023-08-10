Punjab: Cross-border smuggling racket busted, three held with 12 kg heroin

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket after arresting three smugglers and recovering 12 kilograms of heroin from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.



The Amritsar Rural Police conducted a special checking near Beharwal village following inputs that some drugs smugglers have retrieved a heroin consignment dropped via a drone, he said.

Yadav said when a police team signalled a car to stop, persons sitting inside tried to flee but the police managed to nab them.

Three packs — each containing two kg heroin — tied around the waists of the accused were seized, while one pack — containing six kg heroin — kept in the vehicle was also recovered, the state police chief said.

He said as per preliminary investigations, the accused were in touch with some Pakistan-based drug smugglers who would drop heroin to this side of the border. The accused would then take it and supply it in Punjab.

Those arrested were identified as Bhindar Singh alias Bhinda of Daoke village in Gharinda, Amritsar; Dilbag Singh alias Manu of Rajatal village in Gharinda, Amritsar; and Manipal Singh alias Mani of Chhina Shabajpur village in Raja Sansi, Amritsar, the DGP said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said the three accused persons were facing several criminal cases.

Further investigations are on to identify persons who were supposed to receive this 12-kg heroin consignment as well as the Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

Besides seizure of heroin, the car in which the accused were travelling was also impounded, police said.