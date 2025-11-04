Punjab cops nab 63 drug ‘smugglers’ across state

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday conducted raids at 295 locations, leading to the arrest of 63 “drug smugglers” after registration of 60 FIRs across the state. With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested in the last 247 days has reached 35,065, officials said.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 332 grams of heroin and 5623 intoxicant pills from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has

also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.