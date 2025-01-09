Punjab cop held for attacking PSPCL staff

Patiala: Punjab Police ASI Kanwaljit Singh, allegedly involved in an attack on PSPCL employees who were on duty to check and replace faulty electricity meters in Amritsar on January 4, has been arrested by the Amritsar police.

Sharing the information, Des Raj Bangar, Chief Engineer, Border Zone, PSPCL, Amritsar, on Wednesday appreciated the Amritsar police for promptly acting and arresting the accused. He added the incident had created a sense of fear among the PSPCL employees. He hoped that quick action of the police against the accused would ultimately build a sense of confidence among the PSPCL employees while performing their duties.