Punjab Congress demands party high commission to expel Ashwani Sekhri

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress leaders on Monday demanded party high command to expel Ashwani Sekhri for his anti-party activities and remarks against party leaders.



All senior party leaders including former minister Tripat Singh Bajwa, MLA Gurdaspur and district president Barindermeet Singh Pahra, former minister Brahm Mohindra, Deputy Leader of Opposition Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and working president Punjab Pardesh Congress Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Lashing out at Sekhri, the working president PPCC said that he was AICC secretary in-charge of Gujarat from 1985 to 2022. The party gave him highest positions and responsibilities but he backstabbed the Congress. Ashu accused him of being the kingpin of a network of private colleges and perpetrating the SC scholarship scams. Such disloyal leaders must not be given a second chance to do damage to the party, he said.

Echoing the same line, Senior Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal said Sekhri had been a long-time Congress leader, but his recent activities have been nothing short of sabotage. He said that Sekhri was given several chances, but he had been working against the party in Gujarat and elsewhere. His expulsion is long overdue and it’s high time now that the high command takes the necessary step to ensure that he is no longer able to damage the party.

Former minister Tripat Singh Bajwa, while saying that Sekhri met with the BJP national president Amit Shah, added that due to serious charges against him, he was not received well by the senior leader. He also alleged that Sekhri had been involved in the anti-party activities for long and that he had been leaking very important party information to other parties for political gains.



