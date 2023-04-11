Punjab conducts Covid mock drill

Chandigarh: With the cases of Covid-19 rising rapidly across the country, mock drills were conducted at hospitals in Punjab on Monday and Tuesday. The two-day exercise was part of the nationwide mock drill as per the directions of the Union Government to ensure Covid preparedness at both public and private health facilities.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh, who has been constantly reviewing the situation, directed all the Health officials to be fully prepared to tackle any kind of Covid related medical exigencies. He also instructed all the Health Institutions to maintain adequate stock of medicines, besides, having requisite health infrastructure including bed capacity and ventilators, face masks, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants etc.