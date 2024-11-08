Punjab committed to dispute resolution policy

Chandigarh: The Punjab government is committed to effective implementation of “Punjab Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Policy 2020” in the larger public interest.

A spokesperson of the Punjab government said the policy addresses the pendency and backlog of cases in courts as the problem is complex and its solution needs a multi-pronged approach. A major portion of the litigation before the courts involve writ proceedings against bodies which come under the definition of state in the Article 12 of the Constitution, such as the government, public sector undertakings, statutory corporations, government companies and other such entities.

Hence, this policy recognises that the government and such state entities are a party in a large portion of litigation before the courts and the quasi-judicial authorities and it is necessary to create conditions which would minimise the institution of cases and reduce delays in settling litigation.

The policy further seeks to reduce future litigation and do not contribute to any delay in the ongoing litigation. It stipulates that the state shall ensure efficient management of litigation and conduct itself as a responsible litigant. The state shall take effective steps to reduce new disputes before the courts. Employees will be encouraged to settle disputes at the level of the state itself or through an alternative dispute resolution system.

Officers will be trained to pass well-reasoned, speaking orders in accordance with the settled law after providing an opportunity of being heard to the stakeholders.