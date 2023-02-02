Punjab CM vows to work tirelessly to ameliorate woes of weaker sections

Chandigarhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday vowed to work tirelessly for ameliorating the woes of weaker and underprivileged sections of society in consonance with teachings of Guru Ravidas.



Addressing the gathering before flagging off a train of pilgrims from the city railway station to Varanasi for celebrating upcoming parkash purab of Guru Ravidas, the CM after taking blessings from head of Dera Ballan Sant Baba Niranjan Das, said that the state government is duty bound to ensure the well being of the poorest of poor. Mann said that with the blessings of Guru Ravidas his government has been voted to power with a thumping majority. He said that no stone will be left unturned for ensuring the well being of the poorest of poor strata of society.

The CM said that Guru Ravidas gave the message of welfare of the entire humanity, equality of all the sections of the society thus creating a society based on egalitarian values. He said that Guru Ravidas laid out the concept of such an ideal society where nobody undergoes suffering of any kind. Mann said that his government is committed to carve out a society based on the teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas.