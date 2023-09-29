Punjab CM vows to fulfill Bhagat Singh's dream

CHANDIGARH: Pledging to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday vowed to realise the dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by ensuring holistic development of state.



At the very outset, Mann felicitated the family members of Shaheed Bhagat Singh including Harjinder Pal Singh Gill, Baldev Singh Nasrala, Ravinder Singh, Gurjit Kaur and Harbhajan Singh Dhatt.

Addressing the gathering during the state level function to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Mann said that the state government will realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and ensure that no one from the state migrates abroad.

He said that the necessary steps are already being taken by the state and no stone will be further left unturned for it.

Mann announced to make relevant changes in the school curriculum for keeping the younger generations abreast about the lives, philosophy and teachings of great Sikh Gurus, seers, saints, prophets and martyrs.

Mann further said that the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam still remain unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism and poverty still rule the roost. He said that those who came into power after Britishers plundered the country more mercilessly than the foreigners.

Mann said that he is peeved to hear when some people say that the rule of Britishers was better than this day adding that this notion needs to be changed. He said that his government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the state.