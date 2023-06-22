Punjab CM vows to ensure canal water supply to every field in state

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated the firm commitment of his government to ensure canal water at the tail end of the last field in the state.



In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that the state government is duty bound for this noble cause. He said already due to strenuous efforts of the state government water has reached the far-flung areas of Fazilka district. Mann said that the state government had delivered a promise made to cotton cultivators of the state that canal water will reach their fields from April 1. Expressing deep concern over the gravity of the emerging situation due to the fast depleting water table, the Chief Minister said almost all the blocks in the state are in the dark zone as far as the groundwater is concerned. Mann said that it happened due to reckless pumping of water in fields adding that the trend needs to be checked so that future generations do not have to strive for water. He said that optimum utilisation of canal water can reduce the burden on ground water thereby checking its depletion.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is taking massive steps for optimum utilisation of the canal water to save the groundwater. He said that at present Punjab is using only 33 to 34 per cent of its canal water adding that this will be enhanced in the coming days. Mann envisioned that if Punjab can enhance the canal water utilisation to 60 per cent in first phase then nearly four lakh tubewells out of total 14 lakh can be stopped thereby helping in saving water.



