Punjab CM visits flood-hit areas

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of Ferozepur in a boat and urged the Centre to revise compensation norms, calling them “grossly inadequate.”

Mann said that though funds are available in the State Disaster Response Fund, the existing guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs fail to match the scale of losses suffered by farmers and rural households.

“The per acre compensation is too miniscule in view of the soaring input costs borne by farmers. At least Rs 50,000 per acre should be given,” he said after visiting Gatti Rajo Ki village.

He added that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an upward revision of ex-gratia payments, including raising compensation for deaths from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, and for disability cases to up to Rs 5 lakh

Mann said recent floods have impacted over 1,300 villages, submerging nearly three lakh acres of farmland and causing widespread loss of livestock. He also urged the Centre to release ₹60,000 crore pending with it, stressing that Punjab deserves support for feeding the nation.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure meticulous assessment of losses and assured farmers that “no stone will be left unturned” in providing relief and

rehabilitation.