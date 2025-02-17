Punjab CM urges youth to refrain from moving abroad illegally

Chandigarh: Urging the youth of the state to learn lessons from recent deportation of illegal migrants from the USA, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday appealed to them to shun the idea of going abroad by wrong means and work hard at their native state to make it a frontrunner in country.

Addressing the gathering here during a sports tournament, the Chief Minister said that we are blessed to have taken birth on this sacred land which has the most fertile land in the world. However, he bemoaned that due to the failure of the successive governments in the state, the youth were forced to migrate to other countries in search of green pastures.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the mass deportation from the US is an eye opener for all of us and now we should not move abroad illegally rather work hard in socio-economic growth of the state. The Chief Minister said that the state government has already given more than 50,000 government jobs to the youth in Punjab purely on the basis of merit.

He said that this is for the first time in the history of the state that such a whopping number of government jobs have been given to the youth in three years.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this trend will continue in the coming days too as a large number of jobs are there in pipeline for the youth of the state. The Chief Minister said that due to this reverse migration is being witnessed in Punjab as youth are leaving foreign land to join government jobs in the state.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that transparent recruitment has increased the faith of youth in working for the state government due to which they have shunned the idea of moving abroad and are preparing for government jobs here.