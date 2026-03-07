Punjab CM unveils new industrial policy
Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday unveiled a new industrial policy here, asserting that his government is determined to make the state the number one investment destination in the country through bold reforms and a flexible incentive framework designed around the needs of industry. He asserted that the Punjab government has fundamentally restructured its industrial policy to accelerate industrial growth, attract large-scale investment and generate employment across the state.
