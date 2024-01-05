Punjab CM to set up big pharmaceutical city in state

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday welcomed pharmaceutical companies for making huge investments in the state.



The Chief Minister, who visited the Jawahar Lal Nehru Pharma city here, said that there is a huge potential of pharmaceutical sector in the state. He said that the companies should come forward for making big investments in the state to propel its economic growth on one hand and to expand their business on the other.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it will help in emerging the state as a front runner in the pharmaceutical sector. The Chief Minister also had detailed deliberations with the officers of the pharma city for setting up the same venture in the state. He said that such a pharmaceutical city can prove to be a boon for the state and can generate a lot of employment opportunities for the youth.

Chief Minister Mann said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for exploring the feasibility of setting up this city in the state.