Punjab CM to lay foundation stone of Rs 138-cr cattle feed plant today

CHANDIGARH: In order to give further impetus to the industrial growth in the state, a Holland based company is setting up a cattle feed plant at the cost of Rs 138 crore, the foundation stone of which will be laid by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday (October 1).



A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Chief Minister with the Ambassador of the Netherland Marisa Gerards, who called on the former here at his residence.

Showcasing Punjab as the most preferred investment destination, Bhagwant Singh Mann, during the deliberations, apprised the visiting Ambassador that the state has an industrial friendly government with a real single window system for the well-being of industrialists.

He said that Punjab is a land of opportunities and the leading companies from across the world are making a beeline to invest in the state.

The Chief Minister said that entrepreneurs from the Netherlands will also be immensely benefited by investing in the state, which is rapidly emerging as the industrial hub of the country.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab has complete communal harmony, industrial peace coupled with congenial atmosphere for industrial growth, which are giving impetus to its overall development, prosperity and progress.

He asked the visiting Ambassador to encourage their industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread the business of their companies in the state.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists of Netherlands, the Chief Minister said that the state government is always open for new ideas and innovations to boost up the industrial growth in Punjab.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to concerted efforts of the state government Punjab is rapidly scripting a new success story in every sphere.