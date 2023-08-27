‘Punjab CM to honour 1,807 sportspersons with cash prizes amounting to Rs 5.94 cr’

Chandigarh: The Punjab government, which is constantly striving to create a sports and sportsmen-friendly atmosphere, will be awarding the players with cash prizes, who were earlier deprived of the cash prize money of the last five years on the occasion of the National Sports Day.



On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the sports department has prepared a list of 1,807 medal winners from Punjab who have been deprived of cash prize money since 2017.

The Chief Minister will felicitate these 1,807 players with a total prize money of Rs 5.94 crore at the opening ceremony of season-2 of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Day’ at Bathinda on August 29.

In a press communiqué released here, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that it had come to the notice of the Punjab Government that there were many sportsmen in the state, who despite winning medals, did not receive cash prize money for the last five years.

Chief Minister directed the sports department to prepare a list of these players and give them their due rights.

The sports department has prepared a list of 1,807 such players from the year 2017 till now, whose total prize money is Rs 5,94,45,400 (5.94 cr).

The Sports Minister said that CM will award cash prizes to these players at the opening ceremony of the season-2 of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ at Bathinda on August 29 on the National Sports Day.