Punjab CM tells officers to ensure benefits percolate to grassroots

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the officers to work zealously for ensuring that the benefits of the pro-people and development-oriented schemes of the state government are percolated to the people at the grass roots level.



Interacting with the IAS and IPS officers who called on him at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I, the Chief Minister extended New Year wishes to them and asked them to accord top priority to the works of public welfare. He said that the officers should dedicatedly work hard to make sure that the underprivileged and weaker stratum of society avails the benefits of state government's policies. Bhagwant Mann said that the need of the hour is to ensure that benefits of the government schemes are extended to every genuine beneficiary.

The Chief Minister said that any sort of pick and choose or nepotism in the implementation of the social welfare schemes is totally unwarranted and undesirable.

He said that providing good governance and clean administration to the people is the top priority of the state government. Bhagwant Mann said that the need of the hour is to ensure that Punjab emerges as the frontrunner state in every sphere across the country.

Describing the IAS and IPS officers as the backbone of the state, he exhorted them to perform their duty diligently to ensure progress of Punjab and prosperity of its people. He said that the time has come when all of them should make concerted efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state.