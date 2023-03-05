Punjab CM takes firm action in jail video leak case

Chandigarh: Sending a strong message against negligence on part of law and order as per the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Sunday have suspended seven jail officials of which five have been arrested, including a Superintendent of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib for negligence and alleged connivance with jail inmates in a video leak case.

A video from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail got viral on Sunday, in which Sachin Bhiwani and his associates were seen talking about the incident in which two gangsters were killed in a Gangwar between two groups that took place in jail premises on February 26.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill has identified the five jail officials— who were suspended and arrested, as Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, ASI Joginder Singh and ASI Harchand Singh. While, the other two suspended jail officials include Additional Jail Superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and Head Constable Savinder Singh.

A case has been registered under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, section 52 of the Prisons Act, sections 506 and 149 of the IPC at Police Station Goindwal Sahib.