Punjab CM suspends DIG held in graft case

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has suspended IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

In a statement, Mann said that “corruption-free governance lies at the core” of the state government’s ethos, which has been consistently demonstrated through its actions over the past four years.

He emphasised that the Punjab government has upheld a strict zero-tolerance approach by sparing no one found guilty of corrupt practices. Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that, in line with this policy, the IPS officer recently arrested by a central agency for corruption has been suspended.

Mann added that this action reflects the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service delivery.

He noted that corrupt practices erode public trust, weaken institutions, and hinder national progress. So, his government has accorded top priority to eradicating this menace. Mann announced that the DIG of Police would be deemed suspended with effect from October 16, 2025, reiterating that no officer or politician regardless of their position or influence, will be spared if found involved in this grave crime against society.