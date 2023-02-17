Punjab CM statue of Brigadier Chandpuri

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the heroic deeds of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country will ever inspire youth for selfless service to the country.



The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, said that the war hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war had played a vanguard role in scripting the victory of the country against Pakistan. He said that Punjabis had played a major role by making supreme sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that the Punjabis are also on forefront for making countless sacrifices to preserve the freedom of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the brave hearts perform their duty despite of scorching heat and spine-chilling cold to ensure that people can sleep peacefully in their homes. He recalled that in 1971 Pakistan had considered Longewala as a soft target to intrude in India as Brigadier Chandpuri was having a company of only 120 soldiers with him. Bhagwant Mann said that though the situation was not in favour of India despite all odds Brigadier Chandpuri led the country to the path of victory through his heroism and valour.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed for carving out a society as envisioned by these great martyrs. He said that in consonance to it, 500 Aam Aadmi clinics are providing quality health services to the people of the state.