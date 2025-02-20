Punjab CM slams Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar for ‘enjoying feasts’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday slammed the leaders of “traditional” political parties, especially Sukhbir Badal and Sunil Jakhar, for “posing while enjoying weddings, receptions and feasts” whereas food growers of the state are undergoing fast to get their demands met.

The Chief Minister said that “this clearly reflects the insensitivity and insincerity of this ‘elite’ political class that has ruled the state for decades”.

He said that these political leaders have always “hobnobbed with each other to secure their interests while ignoring the matters of the state and its people”.

Mann said that these leaders “spit venom against each other from their respective stages but embrace each other in such private functions which expose their dubious face”.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the traditional parties are “envious” of him because he hails from a “common” family.

He said that these leaders who “believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently”.

Mann said that these leaders have “fooled the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda”.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the state have ousted the political parties that “used to play musical chairs of power to loot them after every five years”.