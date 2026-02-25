Punjab CM slams past Cong, SAD govts for ‘neglecting’ edu sector

Mansa: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday accused his rival political parties -- the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal -- of neglecting the education sector and being focused on “promoting” the families of their top leadership while in power.



Taking a jibe at the BJP, he alleged that it was depending on leaders who had crossed over from other parties to strengthen its position in Punjab.

After laying the foundation stone of a government industrial training institute (ITI) in Sardulgarh, he asserted that the AAP government in Punjab was working to ensure quality education and skill training for the youth.

Recounting his government’s achievements, Mann claimed that 118 Schools of Eminence have been set up and teachers have been sent abroad for training to improve education standards, 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened to provide free healthcare and over 90 per cent households are receiving free electricity.

Use of canal water for irrigation has increased significantly, and thousands of watercourses have been revived to benefit farmers, he said, adding that more than 63,000 government jobs have been provided without bribery or recommendation.

About the proposed ITI in Sardulgarh, the chief minister said it will be built at a cost of around Rs 24.50 crore and will train 240 students annually in five trades -- electrician, electric vehicle mechanic, refrigeration and air conditioning, industrial robotics and CNC machining.