Punjab CM seeks legitimate share on Indus water

Chandigarh: Reiterating that Punjab has no surplus water for any other state, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday sought share for state in Indus waters and mooted the idea of Yamuna Satluj Link (YSL) canal instead of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Participating in a meeting held here at Shram Shakti Bhawan, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of water with anyone.

He said that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state and reassessment of availability of water in the state is required as per international norms. Mann said that most of the blocks of the state are over exploited and the groundwater situation in the state is very grim.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that as most of the river resources of the state have dried up, so it needs more water to cater to its irrigation needs. CM Mann said that the situation is so grim that Punjab only has scant water, which it is providing to the food growers adding that in such a scenario there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other states.