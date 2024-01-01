Punjab CM says govt won’t send its tableau in rejected categories list

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday categorically said that the state government will not send its



tableau in the rejected categories list of the Modi led Union government as the martyrs of the country don’t need NoC from BJP.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said that the great martyrs including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadri Baabe and others cannot be kept in rejected category.

He said that the union government is trying to belittle their contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableaus in the Republic Day parade.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this cannot be tolerated as it is the grave insult of these great patriots and national leaders.

The Chief Minister said that the Union government had in a letter written on December 30 asked the state government as per clause 8

of the MoU signed with the states for Republic Day parade, the State/UT, which will not be selected for Republic Day Parade will be given an opportunity to display the tableau during Bharat Parv to be organised at the Red Fort, New Delhi during January 23 - 31.

He further said that in this Parv stalls of all the States & UTs based on their famous food, cuisines, traditions, product, Handicrafts and festivals will be showcased.