Punjab CM releases Rs 48.91cr for hostels’ construction at PU, Ch’garh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday released Rs 48.91 crore for the construction of boys’ and girls’ hostels in Panjab University, Chandigarh.



These hostels will provide top-notch accommodation facilities to the students on the campus.

Divulging the further information in this regard, the Chief Minister said Rs 25.91 crore has been released for boys’ hostels and Rs 23 crore for girls’ hostels.

He said that the construction of these hostels will ease the woes of many students who struggle to find paying guests or other places for their stay amid lack of accommodations in the hostels.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that keeping in view the needs of the students, these hostels will be constructed on modern lines. He said that the students would be able to concentrate more on their studies after the construction of these hostels in the campus. The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government would leave no stone unturned to protect the interests of the students of the university.

He said that students have a special emotional connection with their hostel rooms and after the construction of these hostels, these will be like a second home to students during their academic years. These hostels will not only be four-walled rooms but will also provide a conducive educational environment to students.