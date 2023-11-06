Punjab CM reiterates commitment to ensure holistic development of youth

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that the state government is committed for holistic development of youth in the state.



Addressing the gathering after presiding over a youth festival here, the Chief Minister said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for the well being of the youth. He said that on one hand unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth and on the other several endeavours have been made to channelise their unbounded energy in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these initiatives will be continued in the coming days too for which the state government has already prepared a blueprint.

The Chief Minister said that as runways at the airports facilitate an Aeroplane for its smooth take off in the same manner the state government is helping the youth to realise their dreams. He asserted that every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of youth and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. Mann made a fervent appeal to youth to make all out efforts for carving an identity of their own to make a place in society adding that sky’s the limit for them.

The Chief Minister urged the youth not to feel proud of their victory but to stay humble and work hard for more success. He said that confidence and a positive approach should be basic traits of everyone’s personality but there should be no pride in it.