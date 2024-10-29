Punjab CM pushes for developing municipal towns

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday held a meeting with his Delhi counterpart Atishi for giving a facelift to the corporation cities of the state.

The meeting in which the commissioners of all the municipal corporations of the state were also present was held under the knowledge sharing agreement of the state government with Delhi government to boost urban development.

Giving the details, the CM said that the basic purpose of the meeting is to give impetus to the ongoing development in the municipal towns of the state. Likewise, he said that the motive is also to ensure that the residents of the city get ultra modern civic amenities on the lines of Delhi. Mann said that the state government is already working on it and no stone is being left unturned

for this noble cause.