Punjab CM prefers physical survey over aerial of flood-hit areas

Breaking the jinx of CM inspecting the water logged fields through aerial surveys, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today inspected the relief operations by himself testing the waters.

Clad in white Kurta Pyjama, the Chief Minister, accompanied by senior officers of the state government and district administration, rushed into the water logged fields to oversee the relief measures during his visit to flood affected areas of Ghaggar river. Bhagwant Mann remained inside the water logged fields and monitored the operations through movement of the JCB. He asked the officers to remain in the field and ensure that people don’t face any problem.

The Chief Minister said that even advanced countries like USA, Spain and others are facing problem of floods adding that nature has played havoc with the state.

He said that incessant rains in the hill states and Punjab has brought this situation in the state.

However, Bhagwant Mann said that his government is committed to bail out the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said that human life is most important due to which every effort is being made to safeguard it.

He asked the people residing in low lying and flood prone areas to move to safe places so that their safety can be ensured.

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is duty bound to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience.

The Chief Minister said that it is not the time for politicising this issue rather all Punjabis should join hand for combatting this natural disaster.

Bhagwant Mann said that unlike his

predecessors he is not making rounds on

helicopter for cosmetic assessment of the situation but he is in the field to take stock of the real condition at the ground level.

He said that the situation is alarming but still the state government is making every effort to minimise the loss of people.

The Chief Minister also said that a special girdawari will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, houses and others due to heavy rainfall in the state.