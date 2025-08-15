Punjab CM pledges to fulfil freedom fighters’ dreams

Chandigarh: On the eve of Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reaffirmed his government’s resolve to realise the vision of the nation’s freedom fighters by focusing on education, healthcare, employment, and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and drugs.

“India today completes 78 years as an independent, sovereign and democratic nation,” Mann said, extending greetings to Indians worldwide. Paying tribute to the martyrs, he noted the “unique and unparalleled” role of Punjabis in the freedom struggle, with over 80% of “great patriots” who laid down their lives hailing from the state.

Highlighting achievements since the Aam Aadmi Party assumed office in the state in 2022, Mann cited initiatives such as the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna providing cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, over 54,000 government jobs on merit, 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, 90% households receiving free power, and a jump in canal water usage for irrigation from 21% to 63%. He also pointed to industrial investments worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, the anti-drone “Baaj Akh” system to curb cross-border smuggling, the Sadak Surakhiya Force for highway safety, and the “Farishtay” scheme rewarding citizens who help accident victims.

“Our hardworking farmers have made the nation self-reliant in food production despite challenges,” Mann said, urging citizens to renew their pledge for a harmonious, drug-free Punjab.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to making Punjab an ideal,

prosperous state as envisioned by our great national heroes,” he added.