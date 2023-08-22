Punjab CM orders release of pending salaries of Anganwadi workers
Chandigarh: - In a major relief to anganwadi workers and helpers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday ordered immediate release of their pending salaries.
Chairing a meeting of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department at his Office
here, the Chief
Minister released Rs 3.09 crore funds to clear the pending wages of Anganwadi workers
and helpers and stressed that state government is committed for
the welfare of all employees and the workers for inclusive development
of the state.
