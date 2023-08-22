MillenniumPost
Punjab CM orders release of pending salaries of Anganwadi workers

21 Aug 2023

Chandigarh: - In a major relief to anganwadi workers and helpers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday ordered immediate release of their pending salaries.

Chairing a meeting of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department at his Office

here, the Chief

Minister released Rs 3.09 crore funds to clear the pending wages of Anganwadi workers

and helpers and stressed that state government is committed for

the welfare of all employees and the workers for inclusive development

of the state.

