Punjab CM orders lifting of grains from mandis

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officers to ensure speedy lifting of the paddy being procured in the Mandis across the state.



Chairing a meeting to review the procurement operations, the CM said that the paddy should be lifted at the earliest so that farmers do not have to face any inconvenience.

Mann said that this year also the farmers are expected to contribute 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the national food kitty. “The state government has made elaborate arrangements. Around 2,651 mandis have been set up across the state,” he said.