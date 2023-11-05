Punjab CM orders FIR against mob forcing a govt official to burn paddy straw

CHANDIGARH: Taking cognisance of a viral video in which a government official was forced to burn paddy straw by a mob, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday ordered registration of FIR against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The Chief Minister in a statement condemned the incident as an inhuman crime against the people of state. Bhagwant Singh Mann, while quoting the Gurbani, said that the verse ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ explains how our great Gurus have equated air (pawan) with teacher,



water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother. Unfortunately, he said that this incident has reflected that the words of the great Gurus are not been honoured by the people in state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government can’t be mute spectator to this heinous incident and allow the anarchy to prevail.