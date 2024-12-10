Punjab CM Mann reviews arrangements for ‘Shaheedi Sabha’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the ‘Shaheedi Sabha’ to be held at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25, 26 and 27.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha here at his official residence, the Chief Minister said that the state government has already allotted funds for the repair of the roads and the work should be completed in a time-bound manner. He asked officials to set up helpline centres on every road leading to the Gurdwara Sahib so that pilgrims do not face any problems during the Sabha.

Mann also asked the officers to ensure that every nook and corner of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib is covered under CCTV cameras so that any sort of untoward incident can be checked.

The Chief Minister further said that elaborate arrangements should be made to facilitate thousands of pilgrims coming annually to pay respect during Sabha adding that special focus should also be made on the cleanliness of town.