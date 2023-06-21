Punjab CM Mann leads over 50,000 people at yoga event at PAP ground

CHANDIGARH: With an aim to transform ‘CM di Yogshala’ into a mass movement, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday led more than 50,000 people of the state to practice yoga for a healthy, progressive and prosperous state.



“This revolution in the health sector is aimed at making the people of the state healthy both mentally and physically” asserted the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering at the PAP ground.

He said ‘CM di Yogshala’ will act as a stepping stone for carving out a healthy, adding that this is not a political function but the sole aim of this campaign is to make Punjab a healthy state by inspiring people. The Chief Minister said that people can dial toll free number 7669 400 500 or login to https://cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in for free yoga training adding that trained Yoga instructors will help people.