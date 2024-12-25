Punjab CM Mann lashes out at PM Modi over farmers’ woes

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Centre has been unsuccessful in resolving farmers issues and is prioritising the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the “self-proclaimed” global leader Narendra Modi is “more worried” about intervening in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine but the Prime Minister is “apathetic towards the food growers” of the country.

He said that the Union government has been “blatantly ignoring the genuine demands” of the farmers of the country which is highly deplorable. Mann said that it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister is more worried about emerging as ‘global leader’ by intervening in international affairs rather than resolving the issues faced by the countrymen.

Mann said that despite the immense contribution of farmers, the Union government has adopted a “completely hostile” attitude towards them, adding that it is strange that the Union government is “not ready to talk to farmers sitting 200 kilometres away from the national capital”.

He advised the Union government to “shun its haughty attitude” and open a way for dialogue with the agitating farmers. He said that the Centre should not wait for any special moment to talk to the farmers, rather it should embrace the farmers and redress their grievances.

Mann said that it is the need of the hour that the issues of the farmers are addressed at the earliest in the larger public interest.