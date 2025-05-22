Punjab CM Mann inaugurates facilitation centre in Dhuri

Dhuri: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated a facilitation centre here to ensure effective, transparent, and accessible governance for the residents of the Dhuri assembly constituency.

Mann said it will act as a single window system for residents of the Dhuri constituency to access all government services under one roof.

He added the initiative aims to bridge the gap between public and government offices, increase transparency, improve access to data and its analysis for the residents of Dhuri constituency and ensure quicker redressal of citizen grievances.

Mann said this will promote more citizen-centric governance, build public trust, and enhance service delivery.

The centre has been established at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore, and features six counters and a reception desk.

He said it also includes a meeting-cum-conference hall, and the primary objective is to improve coordination between public and government offices.

He emphasised that it will help in the timely resolution of public issues, and a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer will be in charge of the centre.

The officer will oversee the delivery of services and monitor development projects in the area, Mann said.

Representatives from various departments -- including health, revenue, social security, police, and administration -- will be present at the centre.