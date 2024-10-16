Punjab CM Mann green lights construction of various link roads

Chandigarh: In a major move aimed at facilitating travel for people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the officers to construct 13,400km of link roads at a cost of Rs 2,436.49 crore.



Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, the CM said that these link roads act as a catalyst in commuting besides smooth transportation of goods and services to people. He said that these link roads give impetus to the economic growth of the state and facilitate the people residing in rural areas. Mann underlined the need for construction of these roads as majority of them have remained unattended even after passing their life of six years.

The CM said that these roads must be constructed by categorising them as top priority, priority and needy roads so that people can be benefited from it. Mann said that an on-ground survey for the need-based and priority-wise construction of these roads must be ensured. He asked the PWD and mandi board authorities to ensure that every single penny is spent judiciously.

The CM said that the state government has decided to give a major facelift to the link road infrastructure by widening, strengthening and upgradation of these rural link roads across the state. He said that keeping in view the importance of this road network to facilitate the people, the state government has taken this decision.

Mann also said that artificial intelligence should be used for need-based construction of the rural roads in the state.